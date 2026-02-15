After ‘Laila Majnu’, Ektaa Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali team up for new romance drama ‘Heer Ranjha’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali Saturday officially announced the next chapter in their shared romantic universe, expanding the world first introduced in Laila Majnu. The new film Heer Ranjha will be directed by Sajid Ali, who had also helmed the 2018 romance drama.

Heer Ranjha will serve as the second chapter of the Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its emotional resonance with audiences, the makers said in a statement.

The team described the upcoming project as “rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time”. “Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise,” the statement added.

Shooting for the film is expected to commence soon. The cast has not yet been announced.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers unveiled a short clip on social media on Saturday. “Some Love stories never die... From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha - The Love Legacy Continues,” the caption read.

Speaking about the project, Ektaa said, “Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. While Laila Majnu found its audience over time and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our storytelling”.

Imtiaz, who is presenting the film, added, “Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm -- it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language”.

Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, was released in 2018. The film earned Rs 3 crore at the box office during its initial run and was a box office failure. In 2025, the film was re-released and collected an additional Rs 11 crore, enabling it to break even and emerge as a box office success.