Following ‘Vijaynagarer Hirey’ success, Prosenjit to return as Kakababu in ‘Bhoyongkar Shundor’

Tollywood star Prosenjit Chatterjee on Friday announced that he will reprise the role of the popular fictional adventurer-sleuth Kakababu in the fifth instalment of the franchise, Kakababu: Bhoyongkar Shundor.

Chatterjee made the announcement during a visit to state-run auditorium Nandan, where another film from the series, Vijaynagarer Hire, was being screened.

“Kakababu is not just a character I portray; he is an emotion that has travelled across generations. The love we have received for the fourth film has been deeply humbling. Announcing Bhoyongkar Shundor amidst the audience made the moment even more special. It felt like a collective celebration,” Chatterjee told PTI.

He said the team remains committed to preserving the literary legacy behind the character.

“With every chapter, our endeavour is to honour Sunil Gangopadhyay's legacy while presenting 'Kakababu' in a way that feels relevant, rooted, and resonant,” he said.

The producers, SVF, in a statement, said, “Following the phenomenal response to the fourth instalment of the beloved 'Kakababu' franchise, we proudly announce the fifth chapter in the iconic cinematic journey Kakababu: Bhoyongkar Shundor.”

The fifth film, featuring Chatterjee in the lead role, will be directed by Chandrasish Ray. It is slated for release in 2027.

“Bhoyongkar Shundor will explore new emotional and adventurous terrains while staying true to the spirit of the original literature. We are committed to elevating both the scale and the storytelling experience for audiences,” Ray said.

The Kakababu film franchise with Prosenjit in the titular role began with 2013’s Mishawr Rawhoshyo, directed by Srijit Mukherji. Srijit directed two more instalments — Yeti Obhijaan (2017) and Kakababur Protyaborton (2022). The franchise stars Aryann Bhowmick as Sontu.