‘Bow my head in gratitude’: Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of ‘Chhaava’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday marked one year of his historical drama Chhaava, sharing a series of pictures from the film and expressing gratitude for the audience’s support.

The film, which released on February 14, 2025, also starred Rashmika Mandanna and was directed by Laxman Utekar. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. Chhaava went on to earn over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kaushal played the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Chhaava. The film was adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name.

The cast also included Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sanjeev Jaiswal. The film’s score and soundtrack were composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Kaushal took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone. “#1YearOfChhaava. I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special,” he wrote.

Recently the film’s composer A.R. Rahman stoked controversy when he said in an interview that Chhaava was “divisive”. Speaking to BBC One, Rahman said, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery”.

“I had asked the director. ‘Why did he need me for this film? but he said that we need only you for this. It is a enjoyable film, but definitely people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have something called internal conscience, which knows what the truth is, and what manipulation is,” the Oscar-winning music composer said.

On the work front, Kaushal will next be seen in Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the project marks Kaushal’s first collaboration with the filmmaker and Kapoor.