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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Lady Gaga, Doechii wear Gaurav Gupta-designed outfit in ‘Runway’ music video

The track will be featured on the official soundtrack of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.04.26, 01:13 PM
Runway music video

Lady Gaga and Doechii in ‘Runway’ music video. Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial

Grammy-winning singers Lady Gaga and Doechii wore bespoke outfits by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta in the music video for Runway, a track featured on the official soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In the video, both artists appear in intricately designed, corset-inspired bodysuits created as single-piece ensembles, complete with an integrated face cover.

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Gaga’s look features a pearl-toned bodysuit adorned with crystals and pearls, giving off a radiant finish that shimmers under light. Doechii’s outfit, on the other hand, leans on a darker and edgier look — a black bodysuit detailed with spikes and metallic studs layered over sequins and crystals.

Speaking about the designs, Gaurav described the outfits as extensions of the body. “These looks were designed as a second skin. With Gaga and Doechii, the idea was to create something immersive and unapologetic, where couture becomes both armour and identity,” he said in a statement.

Taking fans behind the making of the costumes on Instagram, Gaurav wrote, “Realised over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface.”

Known for his dramatic silhouettes and global appeal, Gupta has previously designed outfits for high-profile names including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Beyonce, Shakira, Mindy Kaling and Cardi B.

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