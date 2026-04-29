West Bengal Phase 2 election Live: 142 seats go to vote in final Phase of 2026 polls

Violence, vandalism reported during early hours of voting in Bengal
Incidents of violence and vandalism were reported from parts of West Bengal during the early hours of voting in the second phase of the assembly elections on Wednesday, police said.
The incidents were reported from multiple locations, including Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar, they said.
A BJP polling agent was allegedly assaulted by "miscreants linked to the ruling TMC" at booth number 53 in Chapra in Nadia district, party leaders said.
A senior police officer said the person, identified as Mosharef Mir, was admitted to a local hospital.
BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar said the incident took place after mock poll began.
"TMC supporters obstructed the BJP agent and hit him on the head, causing injury," Sarkar said.
A complaint has been lodged with the local police station, though the TMC denied the allegations.
The injured person said that 15-16 TMC supporters charged at him, with one person carrying a gun. He said he was assaulted with a rod, following which he collapsed on the ground.
In Shantipur, a BJP camp office in ward number 16 was found vandalised on Wednesday morning, with furniture smashed, triggering tension in the area, police said.
In Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, allegations surfaced that an ISF agent was prevented from entering a polling booth, sparking unrest.
ISF leader Arabul Islam claimed, "Agents' forms are being snatched and they are being thrown out... Women are not being allowed to vote. We placed agents so that everyone can vote." Voting was delayed at booth number 140 in Nimtala, where polling had not begun even by 7.30 am, leading to tension among voters.
"We have sought reports from the respective officials posted in these areas. They have been asked to ensure that polling is free and fair and everyone can participate without intimidation," an official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.
Meanwhile, police issued a warning to Kartik Banerjee, brother of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as TMC workers, who gathered close to a polling booth, stating that no more than four people would be allowed to gather at a spot, officials said.
An Uttar Pradesh Police officer, Ajay Pal Sharma, was seen touring Falta in South 24 Parganas district with a convoy since morning. Heavy central force deployment was reported in Diamond Harbour and Falta, with units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed to maintain order.
Mamata visits polling booths in her Bhabanipur constituency, accuses observers acting on BJP's directions
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited various booths in her Bhabanipur assembly constituency where polling is underway.
The TMC chief generally goes out of her Kalighat residence in the afternoon on the polling day to cast her vote at Mitra Institution school.
She, however, went out before 8 am to visit various polling stations in the Bhabanipur assembly segment, including those in the Chetla area, in south Kolkata.
Mamata Banerjee accused the observers of acting on BJP's behalf, claiming TMC cadres were being harassed.
"Observers from outside are acting on BJP's directions. People are supposed to cast their votes, can voting take place like this? They are not allowing the councillor of Ward No. 70 to step out. They are picking up all our boys. Abhishek and I stayed awake the entire night," the chief minister said.
The Bhabanipur assembly segment is Banerjee’s political bastion, where she faces Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a prestige battle seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram, where he had defeated her in 2021.
Suvendu Adhikari offers prayers at a temple in Kolkata
LoP and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at a temple in Kolkata.
Shaukat Molla accuses police of hooliganism
On violence last night, TMC candidate from Bhangar, Saokat Molla said, "We never saw what we saw last night. Police were indulging in hooliganism. This is not good for us. A few Police personnel were going from door to door and broke down some of them. They beat up some people and they are in hospital. This hooliganism continued all through the night. This was an attempt to scare off people. But the supporters and workers of the TMC will not be scared...The election will go in favour of the TMC..."
BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, poll staff clash at Kolkata booth
BJP candidate from Entally constituency Priyanka Tibrewal enters into a verbal altercation with polling officers and security personnel at a polling booth in Kolkata where her polling agent was reportedly sent out due to the small size of the booth. TMC election agent also joined the altercation following which both of them were sent out.
High turnout signals change: BJP candidate from Rashbehari Swapan Dasgupta
BJP candidate from Rashbehari, Swapan Dasgupta said, "The election has just started. First thing I did was vote. There was a long line which is very good because it shows that a lot of people are voting with great enthusiasm. We feel that the higher the turnout, the greater will be the prospects for people voting for change in West Bengal...I hope that the high turnout of the first phase, the peaceful nature of the polling in the first phase is repeated in the second phase as well and West Bengal will set a new trend of having peaceful election and if that happens, my full compliments to the Election Commission..."
TMC alleges EVM malfunction in several booths
Trinamool Congress on Wednesday complained about EVMs not working in various booth.
According to various TMC sources, Jadavpur's booth 323, a booth in Sonarpur North's Bonhooghly one gram panchayat, Sonarpur South's booth 261, Ranaghat Town's booth 148, Krishnagar Dhananjaypur's 326 and Kaliganj Barachandghar booth 62 have all seen malfunctioning EVMs.
We fight for social change: Dilip Ghosh
On the 2nd phase of voting for West Bengal Elections 2026, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, said, "...Our fight isn't for any one election. We've come for social change. We're fighting to bring about change in people's lives and to see that change in front of us... We will continue to fight and move forward... People are ready to vote. Where there used to be 60-65% voter turnout, there are now 90-95% voting... The Election Commission's strictness this time has further boosted people's morale..."
Police warn Mamata Banerjee's brother Kartick Banerjee in Bhawanipur
Mamata Banerjee's brother Kartick Banerjee on Wednesday said that police were threatning common citizens, alleging that they were trying to create an 'atmosphere of fear.'
"The police have been abusing us since yesterday. It is very sad A terrifying atmosphere has been created all around. An atmosphere of fear and terror. There is no BJP here! So there is no quarrel with the BJP. We are sitting. There is an election office. It is our own neighborhood. We do Saraswati Puja here. We are friends, everyone is familiar. On the day of the election, there is a festive atmosphere all around. We were sitting. The police came and threatened. I said, stop threatening. People will vote. I avowed unrest. The way the police, the language they are speaking...shameful," Kartick Banerjee said, reported ABP Ananda.
Voting delayed in Shibpur
Voting at booth number 72 in Shibpur, Howrah has been delayed due to repeated EVM malfunctions. Poll officers unable to get them fixed because the engineers assigned to the booths haven't arrived on time. With the queue getting longer under the scorching heat, people are growing increasingly agitated and restless.