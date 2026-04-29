Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ to release on original June date after ‘Toxic’ gets postponed

After Yash’s Toxic was postponed on Wednesday, Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai took the June 5 slot and will now release on its originally scheduled date.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Varun wrote, “JUNE 5 TH 2026 in theatres

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Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post ipl.”

Originally slated for a June 5 release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was previously preponed to May 22.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain also stars Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy.

Varun and his father David Dhawan are collaborating after five years following their 2020 film Coolie No.1.

Varun was last seen in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the movie hit theatres on January 22.

While Pooja Hegde was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, Mrunal Thakur recently starred in Dacoit: A Love Story, which hit theatres on April 10.