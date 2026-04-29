BTS teams up with ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ director Maggie Kang for documentary series

Global K-pop group BTS has collaborated with filmmaker Maggie Kang, director of KPop Demon Hunters, for a short documentary series titled Keep Swimming with BTS.

The series expands on the message of “moving forward” introduced in the lead single Swim from BTS’s latest album Arirang.

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The project shifts focus toward the value of consistency and the unseen effort behind progress. Rather than spotlighting only milestones, the series highlights perseverance built through repetition and dedication.

Kang appeared in the series on April 27, reflecting on her Oscar win, the making of KPop Demon Hunters, and her personal identity.

“I still can’t really believe it even now that it won an Oscar. I genuinely wanted to depict Korean culture through animation. After watching this film, feeling that sense of Korean pride meant so much to me.”

On her Korean identity, she remarked, “Even though I’ve lived abroad longer, it’s strange. Every time I come to Korea, the moment the plane touches down, I feel like, ‘I’m home.’ Being Korean has always felt like my number one identity.”

Launched on April 7, the series brings together prominent Korean figures across disciplines who have made a global impact, each reflecting on their own “Keep Swimming” moments.

Participants include filmmaker Park Chan-wook, fashion designer Nora Noh, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Choi Gaon, and Venerable Sunjae. Additional participants are expected to be announced via BTS’s official social media channels.

BTS launched their BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in North America on April 25 with the first two of three sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium, marking the group’s return to the North American stage.