Great Nicobar project one of biggest scams, gravest crimes against this country’s natural and tribal heritage: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre’s Great Nicobar infrastructure project, describing it as “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against the natural and tribal heritage of the country”.

In a social media post after visiting Great Nicobar, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "I travelled throughout Great Nicobar today. These are the most extraordinary forests I have ever seen in my life. Trees older than memory. Forests that took generations to grow. The people on this island are equally beautiful -- both the Adivasi communities and the settlers -- but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs."

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Criticising the scale of the proposed development, Gandhi said, "The government calls what it is doing here a 'project'. What I have seen is not a project. It is millions of trees marked for the axe. It is 160 sq km of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away. This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development's language," he said.

He further added, "So, I will say it plainly, and I will keep saying it: what is being done in Great Nicobar is one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against this country's natural and tribal heritage in our lifetime. It must be stopped. And it can be stopped -- if Indians choose to see what I have seen," Gandhi added.

The Centre has maintained that the Rs 81,000 crore project, which includes a transhipment terminal, power plant and township, will strengthen maritime trade, connectivity and national security, while advancing India’s geo-strategic and economic interests.

Gandhi visited Campbell Bay in Nicobar district on Tuesday to meet tribal leaders opposing the project. A section of tribal communities has raised concerns over lack of transparency, environmental risks and alleged neglect of tribal rights by the central government.

During his visit, Gandhi also criticised corporate influence in the Union territory and said development should prioritise local communities over corporate interests.

He interacted with members of the Nicobarese tribal community, met settler groups, and visited Indira Point, where he paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Tribal representatives alleged they were facing severe hardship due to the proposed project and urged the Centre to address their concerns.