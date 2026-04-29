In pictures: Voters turn out in numbers for Phase 2 polling across 142 seats in Bengal

Voters queued up from 7 am outside booths in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman districts, which form Bengal's electoral and political core.
People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
A security personnel assists an elderly woman during voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Howrah.
Security check underway during voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata.
People cast their vote amid rain at Chetla Girls high School.
Tapan Kr Roy, 88, and his wife cast their vote at booth number 149 of Kasba constituency.
TMC General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee shows his ink-marked finger and a victory sign after he casts his vote.
People wait in queues to cast votes during the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Nadia.
A security personel check a voter paper's at Katjunagar High School in Jadavpur.
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote.
People cast their vote at South City International School.
Women in 'burqa', show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata.
BJP candidate for Rashbehari constituency Swapan Dasgupta shows his identity card as he arrives to cast his vote during the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Kolkata.
Newly-appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, right, interacts with a voter at a polling station, in Kolkata.