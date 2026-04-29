Greta Lee, Wagner Moura-starrer ‘The Last House’ to hit Netflix in August

Greta Lee and Wagner Moura’s upcoming sci-fi thriller The Last House is set to premiere on Netflix on August 7, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming film revolves around a family of four who are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film also stars Riley Chung (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Emma Ho (The Baker), Noah Alexander Sosnowski (Section 8) and Gabriel Barbosa (May December).

“The Last House challenges the idea of a safe haven, turning a family home into a hostile environment where survival demands unity,” Leterrier told Tudum. “This is an ordinary family’s worst nightmare, pushing them to their limits to protect each other and exposing the fragility of security — and the desperate fight to reclaim it.”

“I was so intrigued by the notion of what it might mean to wake up one day and be physically sealed in your home — and not even understand why,” Moura said in a statement. “I think about how my own family would respond and handle something like that. I connected with the stakes of the film and the character on a deep level because of that.”

“Growing up my favorite things to watch and read were survivalist stories with a twist,” Lee told Tudum. “So I was immediately drawn to this story. I love the questions this movie asks about our world and how we choose to live in it. And I was excited about the possibility of asking these questions in a new and entertaining way.”

The script is penned by Matthew Robinson, whose previous work includes Love and Monsters, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and The Invention of Lying.

In addition to directing, Leterrier produced the project alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment, as well as Oly Obst for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Thomas Benski, Cecile Gaget, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Damian Anderson will serve as executive producers.