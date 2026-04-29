‘American Pie’ actress Elizabeth Shannon earns over $1 million within a week after OnlyFans debut

Shannon Elizabeth has made a strong start on content subscription platform OnlyFans, grossing over USD 1.2 million within the first week of launch, according to media reports.

Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman said the American Pie and Scary Movie star has “grossed seven figures in her first week on the platform,” with Variety reporting that the earnings crossed the USD 1.2 million mark in the first seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth’s OnlyFans page was launched on April 16.

Elizabeth, who rose to prominence in the early 2000s with her role as Nadia in the American Pie franchise, had earlier said she was seeking greater creative control over her work.

“This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” she told People magazine ahead of the launch. “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future.”

Bachman also welcomed the move. “Shannon has always been someone who genuinely enjoys connecting with and giving back to her fans, and this allows her to do that in a more direct, meaningful way than ever before. It’s a powerful model, and right now, there’s nothing more effective at facilitating that connection than OnlyFans,” he said.

Elizabeth joins a growing number of celebrities turning to the platform, including Carmen Electra, Bhad Bhabie, Mia Khalifa, Drea de Matteo and Sophie Rain. De Matteo, known for her role in The Sopranos, had earlier said earnings from the platform helped her avoid foreclosure on her home.

“Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career — and how much I’ve missed that energy,” Elizabeth said in a statement to Variety.

“OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more — a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows. This is also where I’ll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else. This isn’t just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that,” she added.

Elizabeth added that she continues to be based in South Africa and remains focused on her charity work, which “remains incredibly close to my heart. But this feels like the perfect moment to open up my world to the fans who have been with me throughout this journey. I’m so excited for this.”

Bachman further said the actor is planning a charity gala in Las Vegas in June to support her foundation.