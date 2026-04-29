Kolkata goes to vote under grey skies; showers, thunderstorms likely through the week

1 6 Picture: Jaismita Alexander

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Kolkata woke up to a weather warning on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over parts of the city and adjoining districts amid the Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by rain and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph will likely affect parts of Kolkata, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas during the morning hours.

The warning, which was valid for three hours from around 8.20am to 8.50am, also flagged the possibility of lightning strikes. Residents were advised to stay indoors during thunderstorm activity.

2 6 Picture: Jaismita Alexander

People que up in Maniktala to vote

3 6 Picture: Sanghamitra Chatterjee

Behala voters walking to the polling booths

4 6 Picture: Mohul Bhattacharya

Voters at Kamarhati line up in the drizzle

5 6 Picture: Jaismita Alexander

Voters with umbrellas at Shyampukur

6 6 Picture: Soumyajit Dey

People check their documents at a polling station in Jadavpur