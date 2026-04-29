Bengal Elections 2026: Koel Mallick, Sohini Sarkar, Subhashree Ganguly flaunt inked finger

Several Tollywood celebrities including Koel Mallick, Shubhashree Ganguly, Sohini Sarkar, Bhaswar Chatterjee, Shankar Chakraborty, Sreenanda Shankar cast their votes on Wednesday in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections in Kolkata. Here’s a look.

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Subhashree Ganguly went to exercise her democratic right with husband Raj Chakrabarty. Raj is contesting the polls from Barrackpore on a TMC ticket

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Actress Koel Mallick, Rajya Sabha MP, took a selfie after returning home from the polling booth.

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Sohini Sarkar exercised her right to vote early in the day.

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Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury flaunted his inked finger in front of his polling station.

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Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty posed for the lens after after casting his vote.

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Sreenanda Shankar took a selfie with mother, dancer-actress Tanushree Shankar, after exercising their right to vote.

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Bhaswar Chatterjee went to vote with his father, turning up as early voters.

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Shankar Chakraborty﻿ flaunted his inked finger in a selfie alongwith daughter Saji.

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Roopa Ganguly clicked a selfie while returning home from the polling booth. She is contesting the polls from Sonarpur Dakshin constituency on a BJP ticket.