‘Jee Le Zara’ moving ahead with new cast? Farhan Akhtar clears air

Farhan Akhtar has cleared the air on the speculation around possible change in the casting of his upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraaa. The filmmaker-actor said he will make an announcement only when plans are finalised.

The road trip drama, announced in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has faced delays, fuelling reports that the project may move ahead with a new cast.

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In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Akhtar said the film’s journey has been challenging and marked by repeated setbacks.

“There is some kind of chaotic design to all of it. I couldn’t write it down and tell you, but it comes from whatever feels right in – that I really must do this. It is going to be an experience that if I don’t do, I will miss…It’s been four and a half years of me as a director trying to put a film together, and for various reasons, one wheel or the other keeps falling off. But, I am excited about wanting to do it. I feel that in some way, the universe is testing me, to see how badly do I want it. So, I am just waiting for that final wheel to be put back in place,” he said.

Asked about reports of a recast, the filmmaker said he prefers to share developments only when they are confirmed.

“There are too many rumours doing the rounds about too many things. I have always maintained that I honestly don’t like keeping any secrets when I am making a film. Every time I felt like something is ready to go, I have put it out in the world, and shared it with them. And I’ll do the same. Right now, I am just a little bit in a place where I really need to think very seriously about what I want to do next as a director. Because so many things have transpired in the last couple of years that I feel I just need to catch my breath, and really kind of just see where my heart lies with it. So, once that happens, I will let the world know,” he added.

Jee Le Zaraaa is billed as a light-hearted film on female friendships, self-discovery and independence. The film has not gone on floors so far due to scheduling issues.

The film would mark Akhtar’s return to direction after Don 2 (2011).

Meanwhile, Akhtar was last seen in the period war drama 120 Bahadur. He is set to make his Hollywood debut, portraying Ravi Shankar in a film directed by Sam Mendes on The Beatles.