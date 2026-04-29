‘Unprecedented’: PM Modi hails ‘massive turnout’ in Bengal, Trinamool throws ‘resign’ dare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said voters are casting their vote in Bengal this time in a "fearless atmosphere" that was unimaginable in the past six or seven decades, while the Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien challenged him to resign on May 4 “when TMC forms the government”..

Modi, too, asserted that the Assembly election results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India.

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Polling is taking place in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections on Wednesday amid unprecedented security arrangements and a high-intensity contest that could decide whether the ruling TMC retains its dominance over the southern districts or the BJP can force open the gates of power in the state.

At 1pm, over 61 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes, according to the provisional figures in the ECINet app.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway in UP’s Hardoi, Modi said today marks an important day in the festival of democracy.

"Voting for the second phase is underway in Bengal, and reports indicate a massive turnout, with people stepping out in large numbers just like in the first phase. Images of long queues at polling stations are flooding social media, reflecting the enthusiasm of the people to exercise their democratic right," he said.

"What we are witnessing in Bengal today is unprecedented which was difficult to imagine in the past six to seven decades, a fearless environment where people are voting without fear," he said.

The prime minister said this was a powerful symbol of the country's Constitution and the strengthening of democracy.

"I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being so aware of their rights and participating in large numbers," he said.

Trinamool challenge

The Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the prime minister of making exaggerated political claims and urged him to "accept the challenge" instead of indulging in "big talk."

He expressed confidence that his party would come back to power in Bengal and challenged Prime Minister Modi to resign when the results come.

"Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate on all 294 seats in West Bengal. Leave out the big talk and accept this challenge. When Mamata Banerjee and TMC win West Bengal, you will resign from your post as the prime minister," O'Brien said.