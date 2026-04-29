Apple TV series ‘Ted Lasso’ returns with Season 4 in August: ‘Welcome back’

Fan-favourite series Ted Lasso will return with its fourth season on August 5, streaming service Apple TV+ has announced.

The new season will see Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis reprise his role as the titular character. Sudeikis also serves as an executive producer on the show. In its first three instalments, Ted coached the underdog AFC Richmond men's football team.

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In season four, Ted takes on his biggest challenge yet — coaching a second division women's football team. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” read the official logline.

Returning cast members include Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New additions to the cast include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Goldstein also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. The series is produced by Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Ted Lasso was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt, and is based on a preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports. The first season became the most Emmy-nominated comedy series, and the show went on to win back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons.