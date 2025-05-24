MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 24 May 2025

Kartik Aaryan's 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' shoot begins

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans

PTI Published 24.05.25, 10:06 AM
Kartik Aaryan on the sets of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

Kartik Aaryan on the sets of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming film "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri".

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production banner shared the announcement on its official X handle. "Saat samundar paar hum @TheAaryanKartik + his new look ke peeche peeche aa hi gaye! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri shoot begins now," read the caption.

The 34-year-old uploaded a video clip earlier this week featuring him with the luggage bag as he headed off to Europe for the shoot of the film.

Aaryan's latest work is "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3". Released in 2024, the film was directed by Anees Bazmee. It also featured Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kartik Aaryan Aashiqui 3 Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

At 36,000 ft, Indigo airliner's tryst with danger: A furious hailstorm and an averse enemy

The flight could potentially have come close to triggering an international airspace incident at a time when the skies along the India-Pakistan frontier are wrought with hostility
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

Victims of Pakistani terrorism majorly civilians, since its objective is to attack India's prosperity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT