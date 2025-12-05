Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry join former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida for lunch in Tokyo

Former prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry joined former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, for lunch in Tokyo this week, shows a picture shared by Kishida on Thursday.

Rumours of a romance between Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, began in July this year, after the two were spotted dining together at Le Violon, a local restaurant in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighbourhood. Since then, they have been spotted several times together, including Perry’s Lifetimes Tour and a cabaret show in Paris where they made their first public outing as a couple.

Trudeau reshared Kishida’s post on X, saying, “Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

In his post, Kishida had written, “Former Canadian Prime Minister

@JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch.”

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the "Japan-Canada Action Plan," sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way,” the former Japanese PM added.

Pictures of Trudeau and Perry holding hands in Tokyo have also gone viral, with netizens commenting that the former Canadian prime minister is living his “best life”.

Following months of rumours and speculation about the couple’s relationship, this visit also marked the first time Perry accompanied Trudeau at a political meet.