Salman Khan calls 'Battle of Galwan' one of the most physically demanding films of his career

Superstar Salman Khan is pouring his heart and soul into his upcoming war drama "Battle of Galwan" as he said it is one of the most physically demanding films he's ever taken on in his career.

The much-anticipated film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia of "Shootout at Lokhandwala" fame.

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.

"For instance, in 'Sikandar' the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)," Khan told PTI in an interview.

The actor said he was excited to do the film, which he announced early in July.

"When I was signing the film, I thought it's amazing but it's a very very difficult film to do. I've 20 days (of work) in Ladakh and then seven to eight days (of shoot) in cold water. We will be shooting this month," the 59-year-old actor added.

Reports in the media suggest that "Battle of Galwan" may not have the traditional release on Eid, a date often associated with Khan's films, but instead arrive in theatres in January or June next year.

When asked, Khan said, "Yes, January." The actor also confirmed a sequel to his 2015 movie "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" is in the works.

"I liked that movie (first of the film). It will kind of have the same theme and emotional beat. But it will be a different film," Khan said about the film, which completes 10 years on Thursday.

The actor, a cycling and biking enthusiast, was speaking on the sidelines of a press event for the season two of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). He is the brand ambassador of ISRL.

"I've always been a rider, from cycles to motorbikes, I've loved them all. Though I don't get to ride as often now," the actor said but cautioned fans against racing on the roads.

