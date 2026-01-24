MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘A piece of my heart’: Ishaan Khatter reflects on ‘Homebound’ journey after Oscar snub

India’s official Oscar entry ‘Homebound’ failed to make it to the final list of films in contention for the Best International Feature trophy on January 22

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.01.26, 01:00 PM
Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in ‘Homebound’

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in ‘Homebound’ File picture

Actor Ishaan Khatter reflected on his journey with Homebound in a note on Friday, a day after the film was snubbed in the final nominations for Best International Feature category at the 98th Oscars.

Calling the film a piece of his heart, Ishaan noted that while the film may not have gone forward in the race, it remained a powerful inward journey, one that began by stepping outside familiar identities and ultimately led back to a deeper understanding of self.

Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor.”

Thanking filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan said, “I love you brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick.”

“Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude. Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound no feeling is final,” Ishaan signed off.

The Neeraj Ghaywan-directed social drama stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Its selection as India’s official Oscar entry was announced in Kolkata by Film Federation of India president Firdausul Hasan in August 2025.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Homebound hit theatres in India on September 26.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020. Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The nominations for 23 categories of the 98th Academy Awards were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman Thursday.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.

