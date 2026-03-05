Rashmika-Vijay reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon attend Hyderabad ceremony

Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan were among the celebrities who attended the wedding reception of newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The grand reception was hosted at hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 at a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends.

1 7 PTI

While Rashmika sported a red-and-golden sari, Vijay went for a cream-coloured kurta and dhoti, accessorised with a shawl draped over his shoulder.

2 7 Instagram/ @karanjohar

Sharing a picture with Rashmika, Vijay and Kriti on his Instagram story, Karan wrote, “Congratulations to the gorgeous couple. Thank you @kritisanon for being my support poser and beauty tonight.”

Kriti reshared pictures with Rashmika and Vijay from the event on her Instagram Stories. The photos were originally shared by Homi Adajania, director of the upcoming film Cocktail 2, which stars Kriti and Rashmika.

3 7 Instagram/ @homster

“Shiny happy people,” Adajania captioned a photo of Rashmika and Kriti.

4 7 Instagram/ @homster

One of the photos shows the actress being all smiles and posing with the couple. “Congrats guys. @kritisanon can you stay out of this?” Adajania wrote playfully.

5 7 Instagram/ @homster

The filmmaker posed with the two ladies in one of the pictures. “Only love and happiness for you loons,” he wrote.

6 7 X/ @alluarjuntrends

Allu Arjun beamed with joy as he posed with the newlyweds at the venue.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, his wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya, also attended the event.

Sukumar, Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra, Naveen Polishetty, Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, and R Sarathkumar were among the other celebrities present at the reception.

Nani, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, Sreeleela, and Dheekshith Shetty were also part of the celebration.

7 7 X/ @DKShivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar also attended the event. Sharing a picture with the couple, he wrote, “Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika.”

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two never addressed the rumours publicly.

In October 2025, Rashmika got engaged to Vijay.

Rashmika was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend (2025) alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.

The two actors are set to reunite for the upcoming period drama movie Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set to release in theatres on September 11.