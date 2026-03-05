Sonu Sood offers free accommodation regardless of nationality to those stranded in Dubai amid tension in West Asia

Actor Sonu Sood has announced free accommodation for those stranded in Dubai, regardless of nationality, amid escalating tension in West Asia following US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

"War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help," the Sood, 52, wrote on Instagram, sharing a video message on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation," Sood says in the video.

Sood said the free stay would be arranged through real estate company Dugasta Properties.

The development comes amid cancellation of several flights to and from Middle East countries following joint military operations by the US and Israel against Iran.

Iran’s retaliation targeting US bases in the region caused further disruption to air traffic in and out of Dubai and other Gulf cities.

Several Indian nationals including Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Lara Dutta and Nargis Fakhri are stranded in Dubai.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sood had arranged for transport for people stranded away from home in India. He also offered help during the 2025 Punjab floods.