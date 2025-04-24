‘Even God gets reviewed’: A.R. Rahman on public scrutiny of his separation from wife Saira Banu

Music composer A.R. Rahman has reacted to the public scrutiny of his personal life, opening up about the online trolling he had to face at the time of his split from wife Saira Banu after a 29-year-long marriage.

"The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I?" Rahman said during an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, reflecting on the downsides of being a public figure.

"As long as we stay together and are not conceited or toxic... even those who criticise us - they're all family," the 58-year-old musician added.

Addressing the trolling from social media users and media dissecting his personal life after his separation, Rahman said, “If I say things about someone's family, someone will say things about mine. And we, as Indians, believe this. Nobody should say unnecessary things because everyone has a sister, a wife, a mother.”

The trolling intensified after Rahman’s bassist, Mohini Dey, announced her separation from her husband, composer Mark Hartsuch, hours after Rahman and Banu’s split. However, Mohini later rubbished the rumours about her and Rahman’s relationship, calling him a “father figure” and slamming social media trolls for spreading misinformation.

“Even when someone says something hurtful, I pray, 'Please God, forgive them and guide them',” Rahman said.

Rahman and Banu announced their separation in November last year after 29 years of marriage. They share three children — son AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman.

On November 20, 2024, Rahman shared an official statement regarding their separation on X. “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter #arrsairaabreakup,” he wrote.

In March, after Rahman was hospitalised due to dehydration and chest pain, Banu requested the media not to address her as the ex-wife of Rahman as they are not yet divorced.

In an audio statement issued to news agency IANS, Banu clarified that they are still married. “I want to tell you all that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife, it's just that we are separated because I was not feeling well for the last two years and I didn't want to stress him out...I request all the media persons to not address me as his ex-wife,” said Banu in her statement.