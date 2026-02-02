‘F*** ICE’: After Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish uses Grammy stage to call out Trump administration

After Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny, American singer Billie Eilish used her Grammy acceptance speech on Monday to call out Donald Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crackdown.

Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell won the Grammy for Song of the Year, becoming the first artist duo to win in this category three times. They bagged the award for their song Wildflower, which released in 2024. The award was presented by Carole King.

“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said.

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting, speaking up, and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter,” the 24-year-old artist added.

Billie concluded her speech by saying “F*** ICE,” which received a huge round of applause from the audience.

Before Billie, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who won an award in the Best Música Urbana Album category, also condemned ICE. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out,” he said in his acceptance speech.

He added, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens… We are humans, and we are Americans”.

Billie Eilish’s Wildflower (from Hit Me Hard and Soft, 2024) has received critical acclaim globally and became one of the most highly streamed songs on Apple Music and Spotify in 2025.

Critics and vocal coaches praised its emotional depth, raw vocals, and intricate production.