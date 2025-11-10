‘He was family’: Abhishek Bachchan mourns makeup artist Ashok Sawant’s passing

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday mourned the death of makeup artist Ashok Sawant who had been doing his makeup since his first film Refugee (2000).

Sharing pictures with Sawant on Instagram, Abhishek wrote, “Ashok dada and I have worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn’t just a part of my team, he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father’s make-up man for close to 50 years...Last night we lost him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pictures feature Sawant and Abhishek on the sets of Kaalidhar Laapata (2025) and Bol Bachchan (2012).

Abhishek shared that Sawant’s ill health made it difficult for him to always accompany the actor to film sets. However, he ensured that his assistant was looking after all of Abhishek’s requirements.

“He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi tucked away in his bag,” the 49-year-old actor wrote.

Expressing his admiration and reverence for Sawant, Abhishek added, “He was the first person whose feet I would touch and take his blessings whenever I gave my first shot of a new film. From now on I will have to look up to the heavens and know that you’ll be looking down and blessing me. Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile. It’s heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won’t be with me. I pray you are in peace and I look forward to the bear-hug when we meet again.”

Several industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon and Riteish Deshmukh, also offered their condolences.

Abhishek is currently filming for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated action drama King, which will feature him alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.