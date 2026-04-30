Mamata rejects Bengal exit polls, sees BJP plot; survey predicts saffron sweep

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dismissed exit polls predicting a BJP edge in Bengal as a “Godi media” exercise, while pollster Today’s Chanakya forecast a landslide saffron victory with 192 seats.

“Let me reassure you. What they are showing on TV is from the BJP office. I myself received the information at 1:08 pm during the polling day from a press media source. The language is clear, the media organisations were offered money and forced to push out the data manufactured by the BJP,” the chief minister said.

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Today’s Chanakya, a polling agency specialising in political and public affairs research since 1995, projected the BJP to win 192 (±11) seats with around 48 per cent vote share, against the TMC’s 100 (±11) seats with about 38 per cent vote share on May 4.

On Wednesday, most exit polls accorded a BJP victory by a narrow margin over the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The TMC supremo linked the exit polls to the BJP’s attempt to delay the share market “landslide” if the actual results are forecasted.

Terming the exit polls as a “BJP conspiracy”, Mamata said, “They have made their last play through the press, the Godi media. Everyone knows they have a habit of using ED, CBI, Income Tax to scare everyone to do their bidding.”

Mamata said that despite using the full power of the central machinery, including the misconduct of armed forces, the saffron party has lost the battle in the vote box.

“The main reason for this is that we might get 230 seats. We will definitely cross 226, I have complete faith in the way people have voted,” she added.

The CM also referred to the exit polls of 2021 and 2024 as evidence to discredit the current exit poll results.

The Axis My India on Thursday cited an “environment of fear” for not releasing exit poll data for Bengal. Chief Pradeep Gupta flagged issues in methodology and sampling, saying people were reluctant to respond.

Besides thanking voters, the chief minister also expressed gratitude to TMC workers who stood with the party in the face of alleged brutality by central forces and the full monetary and political might of the saffron camp, including the prime minister, home minister and BJP leaders from over 19 states.

She alleged that women and children were beaten by central forces, polling agents from the party were assaulted and arrested, and even journalists were not spared.

Banerjee also referred to allegations that an elderly man died after being manhandled and pushed by central forces at a polling booth in Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district.

Mamata asked candidates to ensure that counting centres are guarded round the clock. “Keep party workers posted during the day and keep guard yourself during the night. I will myself go out to guard the counting centre at night. If I can do it, so can you,” she said.

Army personnel stand guard outside a strong room in Metiaburuz. Amit Datta

She urged that no negligence be allowed in guarding counting centres and claimed there could be attempts to manipulate results. “On counting day, candidates and trusted party workers must monitor when the final vote tally is uploaded on the computer. There may be attempts to switch the BJP’s and TMC’s vote results,” she alleged.

“All this needs to be done for Bengal and its people. We will form the government. Even if they attack, don’t retaliate,” she said, questioning the BJP’s claims over the state. “How can the prime minister say Bengal is theirs? Do they know Bengal? Do they know Rabindranath, Nazrul, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Subhas Chandra Bose?”

Army personnel stand guard outside a strong room in Alipur. Amit Datta

Banerjee also appealed to the central administration not to resort to violence against TMC workers on counting day.

Referring to incidents of violence in Bhangar on April 29, she said such developments would not deter her party. She further alleged that central forces acted as “agents” of the BJP during the election under the “direct influence” of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The chief minister also accused the BJP of bribing voters, claiming money was distributed in sealed envelopes during the polls.