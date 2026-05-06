Amit Shah to preside over selection of Bengal's first BJP chief minister

Amit Shah was on Tuesday appointed the central observer to oversee the selection of the new Bengal chief minister and the formation of the first-ever BJP government in the state.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed co-observer and will work as Shah’s deputy to help set up the council of ministers.

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A source in the BJP said Shah was likely to arrive in Calcutta before the swearing-in. He will hold meetings with the state BJP’s top leadership to discuss strategies for the new Bengal government and, most importantly, who would lead it as chief minister.

While a BJP insider claimed the swearing-in might take place on May 9, Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, a national leader said the date would depend on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s availability.

“Usually, a central observer comes to a state a day before the swearing-in. He sits with all the MLAs and announces the name of the chief minister, which is then endorsed by all the legislative party members,” a senior BJP leader said.

“If there’s a decision to have one or more deputy chief ministers, their names

might also be announced during the meeting.”

A high-level meeting was held in Delhi on Tuesday, with issues relating to government formation in Bengal government discussed.

The party plans a mega swearing-in ceremony, a senior leader said. “It has been discussed whether the ceremony would be organised at the Brigade Parade Grounds, allowing thousands of party workers to witness it,” he said.

“All the BJP chief ministers will be invited, and the celebration will be on a scale beyond anyone’s imagination. However, the final decision will be taken and announced by the party in due course.”

The senior leader said there was a possibility of having two deputy chief ministers, one from north Bengal and the other from the south.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said: “The date for the swearing-in will be announced shortly. It’s yet to be confirmed whether it will be held on May 9.”