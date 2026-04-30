TMC vs BJP in Bengal: Will Mamata hold ground or is it a saffron wave? What Phalodi Satta Bazar says

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With record voter turnout in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Phalodi Satta Bazar — an informal but closely watched betting market — has revised its projections after Phase 2, indicating an edge for the BJP over the TMC in a tightening contest.

The Phalodi Satta Bazar, which had earlier projected a comfortable lead for the Trinamool, has recalibrated its estimates following the second phase of polling.

Latest projections suggest the BJP could secure 150–152 seats, crossing the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC is estimated to win 137–140 seats.

Before the second phase, the betting market had pegged the TMC at 158–161 seats and the BJP at 127–130.

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High voter turnout influences projections

The revision in satta bazar estimates comes alongside record voter participation, with overall turnout nearing 92–93 per cent, one of the highest in the state’s electoral history.

Market watchers in Phalodi suggest that the surge in turnout has contributed to changing perceptions on the ground, reflected in updated betting trends.

3 8 Strong room at Acharya Yogesh Chandra Bose Technical College, Jadavpur. (Amit Dutta)

Bhabanipur seat signals shift

In the Bhabanipur constituency, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is seen as being in a weaker position in the betting market. Her “price” has reportedly risen from 20–25 paise to 50 paise.

In the Phalodi system, a higher price indicates a weaker candidate, signalling a perceived decline in her electoral standing.

4 8 A polling official marks a voter's finger with indelible ink during the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (PTI)

Exit polls broadly align, but remain divided

Several exit polls released after voting concluded also point to a strong showing by the BJP, with many projecting it near or above the majority mark.

Some polls estimate BJP in the 146–161 seat range

TMC projections vary widely between 125–140 seats

A few outliers predict a TMC comeback

A broader “poll of polls” trend places BJP slightly ahead, broadly aligning with Phalodi satta bazar estimates.

5 8 A TMC worker monitoring the situation outside a strong room. (Soumyajit Dey)

What is Phalodi Satta Bazar?

Phalodi Satta Bazar is an unofficial betting market based in Phalodi, Rajasthan, often viewed as a barometer of political sentiment. Despite operating in a largely illegal space under India’s gambling laws, it attracts attention for its election predictions.

The market functions through an underground network where betting rates fluctuate frequently based on perceived political developments. A unique feature is its pricing system — higher odds imply weaker chances for a candidate or party.

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Though its predictions have sometimes been accurate, they remain speculative and unscientific.

Betting and gambling are prohibited under Indian law in most regions, and the satta bazar operates informally. Its projections are indicative of market sentiment rather than verified electoral data and can change until official counting is completed.

7 8 Polling officials arrive at a reception centre with EVMs and election materials during rain after polling, in Kolkata. (PTI)

The convergence of high turnout, shifting satta bazar trends, and mixed exit polls suggests that West Bengal may be heading towards a closely contested electoral verdict.

8 8 Representational picture. (Shutterstock)

In Assam, the BJP and its allies are projected to win 98–100 seats, while the Congress may secure 24–26. Market activity around Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala remains relatively subdued. In Tamil Nadu, the betting trends suggest 100 odd seats for the NDA and 140 for the DMK-led Alliance. In Kerala, the UDF is seen leading with around 80 seats, ahead of the LDF at 60, though figures may still fluctuate.

RELATED TOPICS Assembly Elections 2026