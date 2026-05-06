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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

'Defeat was not by a public mandate but a conspiracy': Mamata refuses to resign

The 71-year-old said her immediate goal was to 'strengthen the INDIA team' now that she was a 'free bird without her “chair”

Meghdeep Bhattacharyya Published 06.05.26, 06:23 AM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Sourced by the Telegraph

Mamata Banerjee held a news conference on Tuesday to claim the Bengal election had been stolen from her and refused to resign.

She said her immediate goal was to “strengthen the INDIA team” now that she was a “free bird” without her “chair”, indicating she realised her refusal to resign was at best a symbolic move without practical significance, as constitutional experts too clarified.

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The 71-year-old Trinamool chief alleged she was “kicked in the belly and the back”, with the CCTV off, when she visited the Bhabanipur counting centre on Monday — a charge denied by polling officials.

Mamata also claimed that counting fraud had robbed her of at least 100 seats.

“The question (of resignation) does not arise. This ‘defeat’ was not by a public mandate but a conspiracy… we did not lose,” she said at her Kalighat home in the evening.

“I will not go,” she said, asked whether she would go to Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation. “I did not lose…. They can take action as per constitutional norms.”

If she does not resign, governor R.N. Ravi has the constitutional powers to dismiss her.

Trinamool polled 2,60,13,377 votes (40.8 per cent share), which was 32,11,427 fewer than the BJP’s 2,92,24,804 votes (45.84 per cent). Over 27 lakh voters excluded for “logical discrepancies” could not vote because their appeals could not be heard in time, and 5.46 lakh voters had earlier been deleted during the post-enumeration hearings.

Mamata lost from Bhabanipur — which witnessed about 51,000 deletions — to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,015 votes.

Flanked by nephew and heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee and several other senior Trinamool leaders, Mamata accused the Election Commission and the central forces of large-scale malpractices during the counting to help
the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee held a news conference on Tuesday to claim the Bengal election had been stolen from her and refused to resign.

She said her immediate goal was to “strengthen the INDIA team” now that she was a “free bird” without her “chair”, indicating she realised her refusal to resign was at best a symbolic move without practical significance, as constitutional experts too clarified.

The 71-year-old Trinamool chief alleged she was “kicked in the belly and the back”, with the CCTV off, when she visited the Bhabanipur counting centre on Monday — a charge denied by polling officials.

Mamata also claimed that counting fraud had robbed her of at least 100 seats.

“The question (of resignation) does not arise. This ‘defeat’ was not by a public mandate but a conspiracy… we did not lose,” she said at her Kalighat home in the evening.

“I will not go,” she said, asked whether she would go to Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation. “I did not lose…. They can take action as per constitutional norms.”

If she does not resign, governor R.N. Ravi has the constitutional powers to dismiss her.

Trinamool polled 2,60,13,377 votes (40.8 per cent share), which was 32,11,427 fewer than the BJP’s 2,92,24,804 votes (45.84 per cent). Over 27 lakh voters excluded for “logical discrepancies” could not vote because their appeals could not be heard in time, and 5.46 lakh voters had earlier been deleted during the post-enumeration hearings.

Mamata lost from Bhabanipur — which witnessed about 51,000 deletions — to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,015 votes.

Flanked by nephew and heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee and several other senior Trinamool leaders, Mamata accused the Election Commission and the central forces of large-scale malpractices during the counting to helpthe BJP.

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Bengal Polls Mamata Banerjee Assembly Polls
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President's Rule in Bengal? Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign leaves crisis door open

The governor can ask for the CM’s resignation, failing the procurement of which the governor can invoke Article 356, or President’s Rule, citing a breakdown of constitutional machinery
Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal addresses a press conference, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.
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The District Election Officer said that such an incident (assault on Mamata) did not happen

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