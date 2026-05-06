Two people killed, TMC offices across Calcutta vandalised in post-poll violence

At least two people died in incidents of alleged political violence in Calcutta on Monday and Tuesday, alongside reports of vandalism at several Trinamool Congress offices across the city.

All police stations under Kolkata Police’s jurisdiction were instructed to arrest

people who caused vandalism during victory processions. Police were also instructed to stop all “illegal activities” that were allegedly patronised by the Trinamool Congress.

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The first death was reported at Beleghata on Monday night when a Trinamool supporter was found dead outside his home. His family alleged that BJP supporters had killed him.

Biswajit Pattanayak, 45, a resident of Beleghata who worked as a chef at a cafe on James Long Sarani, had stepped out of his home on Kabi Sukanta Sarani around 9.30pm. He was found critically injured around 20 metres from his home at 11pm, family members said.

“Since evening, my brother had been getting phone calls. He was being called outside our home. He stepped out around 9.30pm. Some time later, the family members heard a loud sound and rushed out to find my brother lying in a pool of blood,” said Biswajit’s sister Piyali.

Biswajit was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital and later to a private hospital near the Mullickbazar crossing, where he was declared dead.

“BJP men in the neighbourhood were calling my brother. He went out but never came back,” Piyali said.

She alleged that several neighbours informed her that BJP men beat up her brother.

The family lodged a complaint with the Beleghata police station on Monday night.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said a case has been drawn up against “unknown persons.” The officer said that the post-mortem report was pending till late on Tuesday.

The second death was reported at New Town on Tuesday. A BJP worker was allegedly attacked and killed by TMC men, BJP functionaries have alleged.

The police said Madhu Mandal, the deceased, fell after he was hit on the chest and died.

A case under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been started. No one was arrested till late on Tuesday.

A TMC leader named Kamal Mandal is the prime suspect, BJP sources said. Raids were being conducted, the police said.

Vandalism

Incidents of TMC party offices being ransacked and captured were being reported in Beleghata, Tangra and Behala.

Sources said the party office of TMC leader Pabitra Biswas at Beleghata was ransacked. He was dragged to the street and beaten up. TMC alleged that BJP men had carried out the attack.

Similar incidents were reported in Ward number 58 of Tangra under the Entally Assembly constituency and in Behala.

Former education minister Partha Chatterjee’s office was “captured” by alleged BJP men at Manton in Behala. The office of local TMC leader Sudip Polle was also ransacked, Trinamool leaders alleged.

A senior city police officer said several arrests have been made in connection with the case.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya urged the chief secretary Dushyant Nariala to take stern action against those involved in post-poll violence.

“We are against such violence, as we want to change this kind of politics. I request the chief secretary and the police to arrest those involved in such crimes, beyond party colours. In most cases, BJP workers are not involved. TMC men are targeting their own people using our party flags,” Bhattacharya said.

Order for cops

All police stations under the city police were asked to “arrest” whoever engages in vandalism during the victory processions.

“We were told that all illegal practices that Trinamool patronised must stop,” an officer posted in the south division said.

Another officer said they were asked to ensure that the “transition is peaceful.”