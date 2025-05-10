MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 May 2025

India-Pakistan water treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire deal, officials say

The Indus Waters Treaty, mediated by the World Bank in 1960, regulates the division of water from the Indus River and its tributaries between the South Asian nations

Reuters Published 10.05.25, 08:49 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A key water-sharing pact between India and Pakistan remains suspended, four government sources told Reuters, despite the countries reaching a ceasefire agreement on Saturday after days of deadly fighting.

The Indus Waters Treaty, mediated by the World Bank in 1960, regulates the division of water from the Indus River and its tributaries between the South Asian nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

India pulled out of it last month after a deadly attack targeting Hindu tourists in Kashmir that it said was backed by Islamabad.

Also Read

Pakistan denied involvement in the violence and had said it was preparing international legal action over the suspension of the treaty, which ensures water for 80% of its farms.

"Indus Waters Treaty was not really a part of (ceasefire) discussions," said a source from Pakistan's water ministry.

An Indian government source also told Reuters there was "no change in stand" on the treaty.

The pact was one of many tit-for-tat measures taken by the South Asian nations after the Kashmir attack, including closure of land borders, suspension of trade, and a pause on issuance of almost all categories of visas to each other's citizens.

Two sources from the Indian government told Reuters that all measures taken against Pakistan, including on trade and visas, would remain in place despite the pause in violence between the countries.

Fighting paused on Saturday evening with the countries reaching what Pakistan termed a "ceasefire agreement" and India called an agreement to "stop all firing and military action."

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan Relations Indus Waters Treaty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How we reported the India-Pakistan ceasefire even before Donald Trump announced it

Before the news of the day broke to the world, readers of The Telegraph Online got the hint of what was coming
Representational image Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

India has maintained uncompromising stance against terrorism...It will continue to do so

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT