Knife incident in Edinburgh leaves two injured, police say no wider public risk

Scott Kennedy, chief inspector for the Scottish force, said officers were called to reports of a man with a knife earlier on Monday morning

Reuters Published 02.03.26, 04:50 PM
Two people were injured in an incident involving a man with a bladed weapon in a residential area in the Scottish city of Edinburgh on Monday, Police Scotland said.

Scott Kennedy, chief inspector for the Scottish force, said officers were called to reports of a man with a knife earlier on Monday morning.

Kennedy said the disturbance had been contained, there was no believed wider risk to the public, and the incident was not being treated as terror-related. He said officers would remain in the area to reassure residents.

