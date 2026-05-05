Power bank catches fire on IndiGo Hyderabad-Chandigarh flight; all passengers evacuated

An incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh while the aircraft was halted on the ground, according to initial media reports.

A passenger's personal electric device, reportedly a power bank, caught fire, prompting swift action by the crew.

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According to the airline, the cabin crew responded immediately, and an evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure. All onboard passengers were moved to the terminal and are being attended to by airline staff.

“In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all relevant authorities were informed. All customers were safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by our team,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, as reported by NDTV.

The airline added that the aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the spokesperson said.