'Project Freedom' temporary, Washington 'not looking for fight': Pentagon chief Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that a US operation to protect commercial ships from Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is temporary and Washington is not looking for a fight.

"Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, with one mission, protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression. American forces won't need to enter Iranian waters or airspace. It's not necessary. We're not looking for a fight." Hegseth said during a briefing.

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US President Donald Trump launched the operation, called Project Freedom, on Monday as he sought to wrest control of the critical waterway from Iran, which effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel started the conflict on February 28.

A fragile truce in the Middle East was under strain on Tuesday after the US and Iran exchanged fire in the Gulf as they wrestled for control of the Strait of Hormuz.