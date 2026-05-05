US and Iran launch new attacks in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens

The United States and Iran launched fresh attacks across the Gulf on Monday, intensifying their struggle for control over the Strait of Hormuz and threatening a fragile truce, even as Washington attempted to push stranded commercial ships through the critical energy corridor.

The U.S. and Iran exchanged missiles and drone strikes as both sides enforced duelling maritime blockades in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint that has remained largely shut since February following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the day ended, multiple merchant vessels reported explosions or onboard fires, while the U.S. military said it had destroyed six small Iranian boats. Simultaneously, an oil facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was set ablaze in what officials said were Iranian missile strikes.

The escalation followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new initiative, “Project Freedom,” aimed at escorting stranded tankers through the strait. However, the move appeared to provoke further retaliation rather than ease tensions.

‘Project Freedom’ faces immediate pushback

Trump offered few operational details about the initiative, which he unveiled on social media, calling it "Project Freedom." The announcement came after a U.S. legal deadline to seek Congressional authorization for the war had passed. Trump told lawmakers the conflict was “terminated,” a claim disputed by some in Congress.

The operation marked the first apparent military effort since last month’s ceasefire to reopen the strait. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has maintained that passage through the waterway requires its approval.

Despite U.S. efforts, shipping activity did not increase, with major global carriers opting to delay transit until hostilities formally end. Insurance costs for vessels navigating the region have also surged sharply.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi criticised the U.S. move, stating there was no military solution to the crisis and warning regional players against deeper involvement.

"Project Freedom is Project Deadlock," he wrote on social media, while adding that peace talks mediated by Pakistan were ongoing and cautioning against being drawn into a "quagmire by ill-wishers."

Conflicting claims over Strait activity

The U.S. military said two American merchant ships had successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz under naval escort, though it did not specify the timing. Iran denied any such crossings in recent hours.

Shipping giant Maersk confirmed that one U.S.-flagged vessel, the Alliance Fairfax, exited the Gulf accompanied by U.S. forces.

Meanwhile, the commander of U.S. forces in the region said American ships had destroyed six Iranian boats and warned Tehran against interference.

Admiral Brad Cooper said he "strongly advised" Iranian forces to keep clear of U.S. military assets carrying out the mission.

Iran rejected the claim and released a map showing an expanded maritime zone under its control, stretching beyond the strait and along parts of the UAE coastline.

Commercial ships hit amid rising risk

The situation for commercial shipping worsened, with several incidents reported across the Gulf. South Korea said one of its vessels, HMM Namu, suffered an explosion and engine-room fire, though no injuries were reported. The cause remained unclear.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported two vessels were struck off the UAE coast, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed one of its empty oil tankers was hit by Iranian drones.

Iran’s unified command issued a warning to commercial vessels:

"We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive U.S. Army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz," it said, urging ships to coordinate with Iranian forces.

Iran sets UAE oil port ablaze

Iranian drone and missile strikes targeted multiple locations in the UAE, including Fujairah—one of the few regional oil export hubs that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Fires were reported at the port following the attacks.

The UAE condemned the strikes as a serious escalation and said it reserved the right to respond. Authorities also announced remote learning for students as a precautionary measure.

Iranian state television said the attacks were retaliation for what it described as: the "U.S. military's adventurism."

Earlier in the day, Iran claimed it had fired on a U.S. warship approaching the strait, forcing it to turn back. While initial reports suggested the vessel was hit, Tehran later described the action as warning shots. The U.S. denied any damage.

Diplomatic efforts continue amid escalation

Despite ongoing hostilities, diplomatic channels remain open. Iran said it is reviewing a U.S. response to a 14-point proposal conveyed via Pakistan, though details remain undisclosed.

The proposal reportedly suggests deferring discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme until after a ceasefire and resolution of maritime tensions. Trump has indicated he is likely to reject the plan.

U.S. intelligence assessments suggest limited damage has been inflicted on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure so far, despite previous strikes. Washington continues to push for the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles to prevent potential weaponisation—an allegation Tehran denies, insisting its programme is civilian.

Oil prices surge, uncertainty deepens

Global oil markets reacted sharply to the escalation, with prices jumping more than 5% amid fears of prolonged disruption in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

With both sides issuing conflicting accounts and no verified ground picture available, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile, raising concerns over further escalation and long-term impact on global energy supply chains.