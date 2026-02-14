BNP leader wants ‘balanced’ ties with India, flags ‘Hindu extremism’ concern after landslide win

Humayun Kabir, advisor to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman and the likely next Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, on Saturday called for a reset in ties with India based on “balanced relations”, while raising concerns over what he called radicalisation in South Asia and the continued presence of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India.

Kabir, speaking to PTI after the BNP’s sweeping two-thirds-majority victory in the 13th parliamentary elections of Bangladesh, described extremism as a regional challenge.

“Radicalisation is a problem in South Asia. We see Hindu extremism and far-right intolerance growing in Indian society, and in Pakistan, we also hear of extremist elements. In Bangladesh, it is not at that level, but there are some issues,” he said.

Kabir stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among regional governments.

“That is why all of us need to share counter-terrorism evidence and assessments and strengthen cooperation. Sitting in isolation and not engaging in information exchange or security cooperation only hinders progress,” Kabir said.

“It is important to have cooperation at all levels, which is the norm of diplomacy, especially between elected governments in our region. Going forward, information sharing and working together will build confidence in detecting and tracking terrorists and extremists in the region,” he added.

‘Onus is on India’

On bilateral ties, Kabir argued that both governments must shift their approach, but maintained that responsibility lies primarily with Delhi.

“It's not for the party, it's for the governments of both countries, for the government of India as well as the new elected government of Bangladesh... to change the mindset. But the onus is on India. If India can exercise a mindset, realising that Sheikh Hasina and Awami League doesn't exist in today's Bangladesh. And the resounding victory of the mandate given to the BNP by the people of Bangladesh, clearly points towards that direction.

“And if they realise and welcome that, and restrain a terrorist like Sheikh Hasina, who has killed 1,500 people or more, and fled to India. and of course, positive cooperation can be developed and looked at and that's normalcy in diplomacy it should be,” he said.

While Hasina and the Awami League were seen as India’s friends, the ties between the Indian political establishment and the BNP, even when Tarique’s mother, the late Khaleda ZIa, was in power, were frosty.

After the BNP’s resounding victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh after spending 17 years in exile in London..

“We live in the same region, we are neighbours, and we should have some cooperation,” Kabir said. “But the challenges are around having a terrorist like Sheikh Hasina fleeing Bangladesh and being in the sovereign territory of India, she must not be, Indian government must not be seen complicit in her terrorist activities to destabilise Bangladesh.

“Awami League criminals cannot be allowed space in the sovereign soil of India to destabilise Bangladesh,” he said.

“And if that is restrained and, you know, the realisation is there that in today's Bangladesh, it does not exist... PM Modi's call with our chairman Tariq Rahman was very cordial, very good. We talked about, you know, cooperation and, you know, invited Tariq Rahman to visit India at a time of convenience and looks forward to working with him,” he added.

Minority safety and foreign policy

Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina, who shared close personal ties with India, anti-India sentiments have been high in Bangladesh. Under the watch of the interim government led by Mohmmad Yunus, Hindu minorities have faced attacks and killings.

Responding to India’s concerns about minority safety, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh, Kabir criticised the previous administration.

“For the last 15 years under the Hasina regime, there have been deep and disturbing concerns that the foreign policy was more aligned with India’s foreign policy rather than Bangladesh’s,” he said.

“These concerns will continue to exist. What we want are balanced relations. We will not limit our relationships to a single country, and we will not accept any agreements that prevent us from doing business with others. We will avoid such agreements and disclosures.”

He added, “The minority violence seen in India does not exist in the same form in Bangladesh, where communal harmony prevails. After the August 5 uprising [in 2024], Bangladesh was without a government for five days, yet no one attacked minorities, as our leader, Tarique Rahman, urged people to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands.

“He provided calm leadership to ensure stability until the interim government was formed. In Bangladesh, Muslims and minorities live together peacefully, and communal harmony is strong,” Kabir declared.

Tarique Rahman’s India visit

On when Tarique Rahman would visit India, Kabir said domestic priorities would take precedence.

"He will visit India at some point. I think the first point of call is to settle the people of this country to a path where they see prosperity for themselves, and, you know, prosperity in the sense of a direction, a leadership direction that provides economic security as well as a future to lead a quality life in this country. So, you know, in terms of he would be definitely prioritising domestic affairs, and then when, you know, international engagements come up at some point, a conducive time, he will visit India. And, you know, yeah, in terms of the region, he's very important to his foreign policy vision. PM Modi has extended an invitation. So, at a time of his convenience, he will take that up at some point," he said.

Yunus congratulates Rahman

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to the interim government, congratulated Tarique Rahman on the BNP’s decisive mandate.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you for leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a decisive majority in the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The clear mandate given by the people in this historic process of democratic transition will remain a significant milestone for the country’s constitutional and democratic continuity and institutional stability,” the Nobel laureate said.

He added, “I firmly believe that in carrying out the solemn responsibility of governing the state, your wisdom, democratic values, and commitment to public welfare will guide the nation toward a stable, inclusive, and development-oriented path. I recall the ideals and state philosophy of your father, President Ziaur Rahman, as well as the uncompromising leadership and steadfast commitment to democracy demonstrated by your mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. I sincerely hope that their ideals and distinguished contributions will illuminate your path in the days ahead.

“In areas such as economic transformation, technological advancement, climate resilience, human resource development, and active engagement in regional and international diplomacy, the coordinated application of intellect, prudence, and insight is essential. I hope that under your leadership, national unity will be strengthened and democratic values, the rule of law, and accountable governance will be further consolidated.”

Yunus also said, “At the same time, I sincerely thank you for your valuable cooperation and constructive role during the tenure of the interim government. In this sensitive period of transition, your positive stance in maintaining a democratic environment, demonstrating tolerance, and respecting constitutional processes has played an important role in safeguarding national interests.”