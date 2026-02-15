Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends sweets, flowers to Tarique Rahman on Bangladesh poll win

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday sent flowers and sweets to Tarique Rahman after his party’s sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election.

Mamata congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh, where she addressed the BNP leader as "Tarique Bhai," and conveyed greetings to the neighbouring nation ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

The gifts were received by BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman and other senior officials, marking a symbolic return to "sweet" diplomacy between Kolkata and Dhaka.

Earlier, Mamata congratulated the party in a post on X, writing, "My heart congratulations, shubhonondon, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan Mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique Bhai, his party, and all parties. Pray, you all be well and happy."

She also expressed hope that bilateral ties would remain strong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rahman in a Facebook post, congratulating him for leading the BNP to a decisive victory.

Voting in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and referendum concluded on Thursday. On Friday, the Election Commission of Bangladesh announced official results for 297 of the 300 seats.

Of the 297 declared seats, the BNP and its allies secured 212 seats. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party electoral alliance won 77 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh secured one seat, and independent candidates took seven seats.