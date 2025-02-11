Bengal: 2 dead, 4 injured as fire breaks out in residential complex in Birbhum

Two people died and four others, including two children, suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at a residential complex in West Bengal's Birbhum district, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the five-storey building located in Bolpur area on Monday evening.

A fire tender reached the spot soon after being alerted, but was unable to control the flames, following which two more fire engines were pressed into service, they said.

Firefighters rescued several trapped residents by breaking an iron grill and using a tall ladder, the officials said.

The injured were rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries, an official of the medical facility said.

"The rescue operation is still underway. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Birbhum Superintendent of Police Amandeep said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.