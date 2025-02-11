MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Bengal: 2 dead, 4 injured as fire breaks out in residential complex in Birbhum

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the five-storey building located in Bolpur area on Monday evening

PTI Published 11.02.25, 09:29 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Two people died and four others, including two children, suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at a residential complex in West Bengal's Birbhum district, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the five-storey building located in Bolpur area on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fire tender reached the spot soon after being alerted, but was unable to control the flames, following which two more fire engines were pressed into service, they said.

Firefighters rescued several trapped residents by breaking an iron grill and using a tall ladder, the officials said.

The injured were rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries, an official of the medical facility said.

"The rescue operation is still underway. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Birbhum Superintendent of Police Amandeep said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Fire Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why has Manipur governor not called constitutionally mandated Assembly session: Congress

Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India stipulates there cannot be more than a six month gap between the last sitting of an assembly session and the first sitting of the next assembly session
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

Once they have left your soil, they don't need to be handcuffed; treat them with respect

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT