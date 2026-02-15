Widened Darjeeling More stretch to be ready in two months, says BJP MP Raju Bista

Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling, said on Saturday that the persistent traffic congestion at Siliguri’s Darjeeling More — considered one of the city’s major bottlenecks — is likely to ease within the next two months.

The construction of a widened section of the Darjeeling More, the junction of NH10 and NH110, is nearing completion and will be opened to the public soon.

Bista inspected the ongoing construction of a rail over bridge (ROB) and the Sevoke–Balason elevated highway corridor project along NH10 at Darjeeling More, the principal entry point to Siliguri, on Saturday.

“Two tiers of elevated structures are being constructed to ensure seamless movement of incoming traffic from Darjeeling, Bagdogra, Kalimpong and Sikkim. They will facilitate smooth connectivity for vehicles travelling from Darjeeling and Bagdogra to Salugara and Siliguri. Traffic congestion at Darjeeling More is expected to ease significantly within the next 45 days, with the completion of one tier and its approach road,” the MP said.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, had announced in March 2022 that around ₹1,000 crore had been allocated for the construction of a four or six-lane road on NH10 to connect the northwestern and northeastern ends of Siliguri.

Ajay Tamta, a Union minister, had inspected the project in July 2025 and said that around 53 per cent of the physical work was over.

Bista said the project is expected to be completed by March 2027. “The corridor will enable easier travel for commuters to and from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim and other parts of India via Siliguri,” he said.

“The BJP has been trying to galvanise its support and retain the Assembly seats of Darjeeling district and north Bengal. The opening of the widened stretch sends the message that the Centre is sincerely addressing major infrastructural issues in and around Siliguri,” said a political observer.