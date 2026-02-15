MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal: Coach of empty passenger train catches fire at Katwa railway station

Fire officials said the blaze was reported around 4.30 am in a compartment of the Katwa-Azimganj passenger train standing on platform number two

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.02.26, 10:34 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Early on Sunday, a coach of an empty passenger train caught fire at Katwa railway station in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, an Eastern Railway official said. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said the blaze was reported around 4.30 am in a compartment of the Katwa-Azimganj passenger train standing on platform number two and was brought under control by fire tenders after 30 minutes.

Passengers at the station noticed flames engulfing the coach, triggering a brief commotion on the platform. Railway staffers promptly detached the affected coach to prevent the fire from spreading, the Eastern Railway official said.

He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire.

