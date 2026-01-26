MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Monday, 26 January 2026

Fire breaks out at godown in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district

The Fire Brigade official say that they are yet to confirm whether anyone was missing or unaccounted for in the blaze

PTI Published 26.01.26, 10:53 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in a godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The godown is situated at Najirabad in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata.

Twelve fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze which was reported at 3 am. The fire was yet to be brought under control, the official said.

The Fire Brigade official said that they are yet to confirm whether anyone was missing or unaccounted for in the blaze.

However, a few workers of the godown claimed three of their colleagues were on night shift duty when the fire was noticed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

