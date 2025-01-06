MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Around 60 flights delayed at Kolkata airport due to dense fog, poor visibility

Low visibility procedures were implemented from 7 am, halting traffic movement until 9 am

PTI Published 06.01.25, 10:28 AM
Due to dense fog, low visibility procedures (LVP) had to be implemented at the airport from 7 am, the official said.

Representational image Shutterstock

Around 60 flights were delayed at the Kolkata airport on Monday due to poor visibility, an official said.

According to the Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) Pravat Ranjan Beuria no traffic movement happened from 7.10 am to 9 am and around 30 flight arrivals and 30 departures were delayed, the airport director said.

In addition, five incoming flights to Kolkata were diverted to other airports.

All arrangements were made to facilitate the stranded passengers in the airport's terminal, Beuria claimed.

He said that visibility conditions improved after 9 am and the first flight to arrive at the airport was the Emirates flight from Dubai to Kolkata (EK 570). It landed at 9.04 am.

