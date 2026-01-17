Second arrest made in Manipur petrol pump attack, security forces recover weapons

Security forces have made a second arrest in connection with the December 8 petrol pump attack in strife-hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The attack had led the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) to call an indefinite closure of petrol pumps in and around Imphal valley from January 10.

The strike was called off on January 14 after several rounds of talks with the government which assured to address the MPDF’s security and compensation demands.

No one was injured in the pump attack in Moirang, but the property was damaged.

On Thursday night, the Manipur police announced that security forces on Wednesday arrested one Pukhrambam Bimol Meitei, 41, from Lamphel Sana Keithel in Imphal West district on Wednesday. Meitei hails from Kakching district.

“The arrestee, an accomplice involved in causing explosion at a fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai, Bishnupur district earlier on 08.01.2026 is the second person to be arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation follows,” the police said.

One SMG carbine along with four magazines having 107 live rounds, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine with five live rounds, two 36 HE hand-grenades along with two detonators and one two-wheeler, Honda Activa was recovered from the arrested person.

The Manipur consumer affairs, food and public distribution (CAF& PD) department had on January 14 formally requested the MPDF to reopen all oil pumps immediately citing the “plight of the common citizens affected by closure of oil pumps”.

A CAF& PD department’s statement shared with the MPDF at Tuesday’s meeting said the government has taken serious note of the attack, and the police and other security agencies in the state have “arrested the culprits and has enhanced security in vulnerable locations to prevent recurrence of such incidents”.

Anti-insurgency Ops

Reports from Imphal said security forces have stepped up its operations against miscreants and militants in the volatile state.

On Friday, security forces carried out operations in Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. In Churachandpur, the operation was against a non-SoO militant group, the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), while the Kangpokpi operation focused on area domination.

The operations came days after MHA officials held talks with the rebel groups under suspension of operation (SoO). The operations came on a day former chief minister N. Biren Singh and state BJP president A. Sharda Devi flew to Delhi amid speculations about restoration of a popular government in the state.

Last month, the BJP leadership had held a meeting with BJP MLAs and leaders to assess the situation in the state, fuelling speculations about government

formation.

Kuki-Zo MLAs and civil society organisations are opposed to participating in the new government unless there is a categorical assurance on formation of a separate administration – a Union Territory with state legislature.

The Kuki-Zos assert they cannot live under the Manipur administration following the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos on May 3, 2023, that left around 260 dead and 60,000 displaced.

Manipur will complete a year under President’s Rule on February 13.