Nepal cautions workers after Meghalaya mishap; SIT probes deadly coal mine explosion

The Nepali embassy in New Delhi on Friday urged its workforce to take up overseas jobs “only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services” following the death of nine workers from Nepal in the February 5 Meghalaya coal mine explosion.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya police has constituted a nine-member SIT to probe the mishap that left 31 dead in the illegally-operated mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

An embassy statement, while offering its condolences to the affected families in the allegedly illegal coal mine blast in East Jaintia Hills district, said it was difficult to ensure rescue services and compensation during mishaps at unauthorised worksites.

“Therefore, before engaging in any employment, the embassy sincerely requests all concerned to take up jobs only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services and facilities, and completing the necessary formal procedures,” the statement said.

Nine Nepal nationals were killed in the mine explosion while seven were injured, who are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The embassy also said that it was “continuously in touch and coordinating with the ministry of external affairs of India, the local administration and the police on issues including treatment of the injured, other necessary services and compensation to the families of the deceased and injured”.

The search operation was called off on February 9.

SIT formed

Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang has constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the mine blast incident, which has also drawn suo motu action by Meghalaya High Court, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the National Human Rights Commission.

The police chief, in an order, said: “In view of the recent coal mine accident that occurred at Thangsko, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat and in order to ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, the DGP, Meghalaya, is pleased to constitute an SIT with immediate effect.”

The SIT, to be headed by DIG (ER) Vivekanand S. Rathore, will also ensure time-bound investigation “so as to bring the case to its logical conclusion and ensure delivery of justice in accordance with law”.

The NGT had on February 6 sought a response from the Meghalaya government within two weeks in connection with the deaths in the mine mishap after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. The NGT had banned rat-hole mining in the state in 2014 on grounds of environmental damage and safety risks. It had also banned illegal transportation of coal.

Meghalaya High Court had on February 9 flagged the “distressing” failure of administration to curb illegal mining in the district while asking the authorities to file a comprehensive report in this connection within 10 days detaling steps to curb illegal mining, among others.

Two persons have been arrested in the mine mishap case till now.