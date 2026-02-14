Arson-triggered Internet curbs lifted in strife-hit Manipur districts

The Manipur government on Friday revoked the suspension of Internet/data services in Ukhrul district and a subdivision each in Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts.

The suspension was ordered on February 10 following the volatile situation triggered by the arson in Litan village in Ukhrul district, where around 27 houses/government properties were destroyed over two days starting February 8, prompting both Naga and Kuki villagers to move to safer places. Of these, 21 houses belonged to Tangkhul Naga members and three to Kuki-Zo community members.

An order issued by the Manipur home department on Friday stated that the state government “reviewed” the prevailing law and order situation, along with “the inconveniences” faced by the public and institutions due to the Internet service suspension “and decided to revoke any order for the suspension of Internet services in

the state”.

The order added: “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2026, the governor of Manipur is pleased to order for revocation any orders for temporary suspension of Internet/data services including VSAT, VPN and Broadband services in the state until further orders.”

The government had first imposed the five-day Internet ban in Naga-majority Ukhrul district from 11.30am on February 10, fearing further deterioration in the law and order situation in the Litan area despite additional deployment of security personnel, imposition of curfew and sustained efforts by the administration and community leaders to restore order.

By evening, the suspension was extended to Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district, also for five days, as preventive and precautionary measure.

Reports from Ukhrul on Friday said the situation was under control but concern over the situation persists, which was evident from the appeal by several Naga bodies to the Tangkhul Naga Long, Ukhrul, to cancel or postpone the annual Lui-Ngai-Ni seed sowing festival of the Nagas in Manipur in Ukhrul from February 14-15 due to the “continuing displacement of families seeking safety, shelter and support” in wake of the Litan incident.

The Tangkhul Naga Long is the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga tribe.

The United Naga Council, apex body of the Nagas in the strife-hit state, in a statement issued on Friday evening said the festival will be celebrated at Ukhrul on February 15 because the event is not merely festivities and merry making. The UNC said the festival renews the “sowing of the seeds of fraternity and love within the Naga family and of mutual respect with their neighbours”.

There are two versions of the circumstances leading to the arson and subsequent clashes between Naga and Kuki-Zos living in the area.

One version claims the alleged assault of a Naga youth by a group of Kuki-Zos on Saturday night triggered the violence, while the other version claims the incident began with a minor altercation involving a few intoxicated individuals from Litan Sareikhong village (Kuki) and Shikibung village (Tangkhul).

The situation has caused significant concern because the Nagas have remained neutral in the ongoing conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki-Zos since May 3, 2023.