Nepal embassy urges caution after coal mine blast in Meghalaya kills nine citizens

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Friday urged its citizens to exercise caution while taking up overseas employment, following the deaths of nine Nepali workers in an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya last week.

In a statement, the embassy expressed "deepest condolences to the bereaved families" and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, noting that the victims died in the February 5 explosion at the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district.

Seven other Nepal nationals were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, it said, wishing them a speedy recovery.

"The embassy is continuously in touch and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the local administration and the police on issues including treatment of the injured, other necessary services and compensation to the families of the deceased and injured," the statement said.

Families seeking information or assistance have been requested to contact the mission through a dedicated helpline.

Observing that the coal mine was allegedly being operated illegally, the embassy said it becomes difficult to secure rescue services, compensation, and other facilities in the event of accidents at unauthorised workplaces.

"Therefore, before engaging in any employment, the embassy sincerely requests all concerned to take up jobs only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services and facilities, and completing the necessary formal procedures," it said, urging citizens not to fall prey to strangers or intermediaries.

The explosion at the illegal rat-hole coal mine in Thangsku area of Meghalaya claimed 31 lives, including several migrant workers.

Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the illegal coal mine explosion that claimed at least 31 lives, officials said on Friday.

An explosion at an illegal coal mine at Thangsku area of Mynsngat village in East Jaintia Hills district on February 5 has claimed at least 31 lives, with the latest fatality reported at a hospital in Guwahati, where an injured worker succumbed to his injuries, a senior Home Department official said.

"In view of the recent coal mine accident that occurred at Thangsku, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat and in order to ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, the DGP, Meghalaya is pleased to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) with immediate effect," Nongrang said in her order.

The nine-member SIT will be headed by deputy inspector general of police (eastern range) Vivekanand S. Rathore.

The SIT has been directed to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to the incident, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the mining accident at Thangsku and to identify violations of court's order/NGT directions relating to illegal mining activities.

"The SIT will also ensure that the investigation is carried out in a time-bound manner so as to bring the case to its logical conclusion and ensure delivery of justice in accordance with law," the order stated.

On February 9, the state government called off search and rescue operations at the blast site after assessment teams concluded that there was no further possibility of locating survivors trapped inside the mine.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma also announced that a judicial inquiry commission would ascertain the circumstances leading to the blast and fix responsibility for the incident.

The NGT had in 2014 issued a blanket ban on transportation and rat-hole mining of coal in Meghalaya due to its environmental impact and risks to miners, citing lack of safety measures, ventilation, and structural support.

The state government has assured the Meghalaya High Court that strict action will be taken against those involved in running the illegal mine, and that four persons have been arrested and several thousand metric tons of illegal coal dumps seized as district authorities stepped up raids and inspections in coal-bearing areas to dismantle labour camps.