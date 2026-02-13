Peter Mandelson to Larry Summers: Global fallout after Epstein emails went public

1 5 Kathy Ruemmler (Wikipedia)

The release of fresh Jeffrey Epstein files by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2026 has led to a string of resignations across the UK, US and parts of Europe.

The disclosures in the files linked to the convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail continue to trigger political and institutional fallout across countries. This running list of departures will be updated as more developments emerge.

Among those who have stepped down are Kathy Ruemmler, Peter Mandelson, Morgan McSweeney, Brad Karp and Larry Summers after their past links surfaced in millions of emails, photographs and internal documents made public by the DOJ.

In the United States, the most recent resignation came on Thursday (US time), when Kathy Ruemmler, a senior lawyer at Goldman Sachs and former Obama White House counsel, announced she was stepping down following the disclosure of extensive email exchanges with Epstein.

Brad Karp

The fallout has also affected law and academia.

Brad Karp resigned as chairman of Paul Weiss after emails detailed social meetings with Epstein and a request to help place his son in a job. The firm stated he regrets interactions but saw no misconduct.

David A. Ross, a New York art curator and head at the School of Visual Arts, stepped down after 2009 emails praising Epstein and showing continued contact after his conviction surfaced. Ross called it a "terrible mistake."

Larry Summers

Larry Summers had already resigned from the OpenAI board and from Santander in late 2025 after references to Epstein emerged, saying the move was aimed at restoring trust.

In the United Kingdom, Peter Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords after emails exposed his links to Epstein, including apparent references to confidential government information shared during his tenure and suggestions of payments received.

Mandelson has denied wrongdoing.

Morgan McSweeney

On Sunday, Morgan McSweeney, chief of staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, quit on February 8, saying he was taking responsibility for recommending Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to Washington.

Tim Allan, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s director of communications, resigned shortly after McSweeney to enable a Downing Street team reset amid the scandal’s fallout. The back-to-back departures tightened pressure on the Prime Minister’s inner circle.

The disclosures have also triggered exits in Europe. Joanna Rubinstein, president of Swedish United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), stepped down after reports confirmed her 2012 visit to Epstein’s private island.

Miroslav Lajčák

In Slovakia, Miroslav Lajčák resigned as national security adviser to Prime Minister Robert Fico after emails discussing diplomacy and mentions of young women with Epstein were revealed.

In France, Jack Lang quit as president of the Arab World Institute amid investigations into alleged financial ties.

Jes Staley, former Barclays CEO resigned, while US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick faces calls to step down but continues in office.

Bin Sulayem, one of the Middle East's most prominent business figures, is among the highest-profile executives to face scrutiny and be removed from roles following the recent release. Members of the US Congress said Bin Sulayem's name appeared in documents published by the US Department of Justice, prompting renewed questions over his past interactions with Epstein.

In India, Opposition Congress demanded the resignation of Union minister Hardeep Puri for his alleged links to Epstein.