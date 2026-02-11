MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP activists filed complaints against doubtful voters in Assam, says Himanta

The final roll shows over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft list

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 11.02.26, 02:12 PM
Himanta Biswa Sarma

A day after the Election Commission released the updated voters’ list in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that lakhs of “doubtful voters” were deleted during the Special Revision (SR) exercise.

The final roll shows over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft list. At the end of the claims and objections process, the total number of voters in Assam stands at 2.49 crore, a drop of 0.97 per cent from the draft roll.

According to Sarma, the deletions were based on complaints filed by BJP workers during the revision exercise.

“This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision will be conducted,” Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati.

He also said that party workers had acted despite pressure. “Despite threats and intimidations, BJP activists filed complaints against doubtful voters,” he said.

The chief minister framed the exercise as part of a larger political and administrative push. “The war on illegal Bangladeshi Muslim (immigrants) will continue."

Assam Voter List
