In pictures: Allu Sirish ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Nayanika Reddy

Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad on Friday. Sirish and Nayanika began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October 2025.

Sirish’s cousin, actor Ram Charan, wished the couple by sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony. “Congratulations, dearest brother. Have a blessed journey together,” Ram Charan wrote in the caption.

Nayanika also shared glimpses from her wedding on social media on Saturday.

Nayanika opted for a light saree with shades of gold and pink, with statement jewellery.

Allu Sirish looked dapper in an ivory sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery, and a matching dhoti.

Son of producer Allu Aravind, Allu Sirish is known for his roles in films such as Gouravam, Kotha Janta and Srirastu Subhamastu.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy tied the knot on the same day as his brother, Allu Arjun, married Sneha Reddy in 2011.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy also offered their blessings to the newlywed couple. While the Pushpa actor looked chic in a traditional veshthi, Sneha wore a lavender-coloured lehenga.