The big fake Indian wedding is the latest nightlife trend and Kolkata is joining the party

The global craze for fake wedding theme parties has arrived in Kolkata, turning the big fat Indian wedding into a playful, commitment-free night out. Around the world, young party-goers have been flocking to immersive events that recreate the fun, fashion and chaos of a wedding. And now, the city’s nightlife is also welcoming the trend with open arms.

What is a fake wedding party?

A fake wedding is basically a themed party — a big fat Indian wedding without the baggage. Think lehengas, sherwanis, dhol, flower showers, fun rituals and a packed dance floor, but without actual vows or annoying relatives. It is one giant make-believe shaadi where everyone shows up only for the fun parts.

Who is attending and what’s happening in other Indian cities?

The trend has found its biggest fans among Gen Z and young working professionals who love the aesthetic and energy of weddings, but not the scrutiny or seriousness attached to them.

In cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa, fake weddings have already become a nightlife staple, often hosted by clubs known for bold, experiential events. These events attract crowds looking for over-the-top outfits, dramatic entries, curated photo-ops and a space where they can loosen up without judgement.

Kolkata’s recent editions mirror this mood, with attendees treating the night like a glamorous escape where everything is exaggerated and nothing is taken too seriously.

Where was last fake wedding party in the city?

Earlier this year, Tantra at The Park hosted its own version with ‘Jab We Meet’, a themed night that drew a full house. The club resembled a vibrant wedding venue and guests walked in wearing lehengas, sherwanis and ornate jewellery. There were mock rituals like a haldi ceremony, and dhols set the mood for the night. Resident DJs kept the crowd on their feet with favourites like Tenu Leke and Sadi Gali.

The management said that they received an ‘overwhelming’ response. “We knew the concept would resonate, but the turnout exceeded all expectations,” said Pramode Bhandari, general manager of The Park Kolkata. The night was widely attended by regular clubbers for its mix of glamour and carefree celebration.

For many young people, these nights offer a chance to enjoy the fun parts of weddings without judgement. Asmita Ghosh, an IT professional and Gen Z party-goer, said, “I am a big fan of Indian weddings. I get to wear my gorgeous lehengas, I get to eat good food and enjoy the vibe of it. But these parties stand out in terms of the crowd. In real weddings, you have nosy relatives who judge. But at these parties, it’s pure fun.”

When is the party?

The next big fake wedding party is set to take place at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata on November 22 with Kitty Su’s Asia Takeover 2.0 x Pure Love’s Fake Wedding. This special edition combines two major celebrations of queer artistry and performance.

Headlining the night is Marina Summers, winner of Drag Race Philippines Season 1, who returns with a showcase crafted especially for this event. She will be joined by Kian, Trixiecupp and Velvet Vortex, each known for high-energy performances.

Aashin Moitra, general manager of Kitty Su and F&B at The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, said, “Asia Takeover 2.0 x Pure Love’s Fake Wedding represents the heart of what Kitty Su strives to cultivate. It is a space where creativity is embraced without hesitation, where individuality is honoured, and where global and local queer voices come together with pride.”